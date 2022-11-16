Azimut US to buy 35% stake in Kennedy Capital Management

KCM will help Azimut to grow its public equities asset management activities in the US. Credit: jarmoluk Pixabay.

Italian asset manager Azimut Group’s US subsidiary has reached a strategic agreement to buy a 35% stake in Kennedy Capital Management (KCM) for an undisclosed sum.

KCM is a boutique investment firm that caters to the small and mid-cap equity markets in the US.

Through this deal, Azimut hopes to grow its public equities asset management activities in the US.

Even after the deal, KCM will continue to operate under its own brand name.

KCM will keep handling its investment plans and brand as well as make no changes to its workforce and other businesses.

The remaining stake in the company will continue to be owned by the existing employees of KCM.

The deal, which awaits regulatory approval, also gives Azimut the option to further raise its stake in KCM in future.

Furthermore, both firms plan to work together to expand the business in the long term through a ten-year business plan.

Following the deal, Azimut will operate three primary business divisions the US: private markets, wealth management and traditional Asset management.

Azimut CEO and global head of asset management and fintech Giorgio Medda said: “The partnership with KCM allows Azimut Group to integrate best-in-class small and mid cap US public market strategies (including companies with a market cap of up to $15bn) into its global asset management platform, thus complementing its broad offering of traditional and alternative solutions.

“Our global clients will benefit from KCM’s investment capabilities that have an exceptional track record across many time horizons.”