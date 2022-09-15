AXA IM, UBS Global Wealth Management partner on metaverse strategy in Asia

AXA IM’s metaverse strategy looks to invest in companies that work for the convergence of digital and real world. Credit: xresch from Pixabay.

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has reached an agreement with UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) to offer metaverse strategy to its private wealth clients in Asia.

As part of the tie-up, UBS GWM’s high net worth (HNW) clients in Hong Kong and Singapore will have access to AXA IM’s metaverse strategy.

Introduced in April this year, the strategy enables long-term investors to explore diversification opportunities and have exposure to long-term growth benefits offered by metaverse.

The strategy seeks to invest in firms that work for the convergence of digital and real world.

The multi-cap equity strategy centres around four major sub-categories: gaming, socialising, working, and enabling.

AXA IM tech equity specialist Pauline Llandric said: “We are at the early stages of a long-term trend which is growing rapidly and believe there is a broad range of global companies and opportunities in this space.

“Revolutionary, cutting edge advances in technology have changed how we live, socialise, work and do business.

“The Metaverse is the confluence of the virtual and physical worlds, where more technology is layered on to everyday life associated with the evolution of the internet connecting people, places and things.”

AXA IM further noted that its metaverse strategy is ESG-integrated.

Until 30 June 2022, a major chunk of this strategy has been allocated to information technology and communication services, while the remaining portion was assigned to consumer discretionary, real estate, healthcare, industrial and financial sectors.

Early this month, AXA IM announced that it had rolled out an exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform that supports active strategies and responsible investing (RI).