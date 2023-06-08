Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Caroline Portel has been appointed global chief operating officer by AXA Investment Managers, effective July 1 2023.

Laurent Caillot, who is leaving the AXA Group to pursue a new career path, will be replaced by her.

Portel will serve as a member of the AXA IM management board from her base in Paris and report to Marco Morelli, the company’s executive chairman.

She will be in charge of managing technology, operations, data management, projects, security procurement, facilities, and innovation in this position.

After beginning her career with AXA in 1999, Portel held top positions in a variety of departments, from investor relations to consolidation and reporting, across numerous AXA organisations and nations.

Since 2022, Portel has served as the programme director at AXA IM, where she is in charge of coordinating the merger of the company’s two business divisions, AXA IM Prime and AXA IM Architas.

From 2014 until 2018, she served as CFO of AXA Global Life, the company’s life reinsurance unit.

Portel then moved on to become CFO of Architas Group and CEO of Architas France, positions she retained until 2019.

The internal reinsurer for the Group named her CFO and deputy CEO, effective till 2022.

“I am delighted to welcome Caroline to the Management Board as GCOO and I look forward to working with her in these key strategic areas. Caroline has over 20 years of experience in finance and knows AXA very well, having held several roles in different entities. She will bring invaluable insights to her teams and the management board.

“I would also like to thank Laurent for his contribution to AXA IM over the past 4 years and notably for his leadership to transform our operating model to make AXA IM one of the most technologically driven asset managers. I sincerely wish him the best in his new professional adventures,” added Morelli.