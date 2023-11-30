He will be located in London and will report to Peter Ischebeck, head of private equity at AXA IM Prime.

In this recently established position, Ducharme is in charge of managing the development of secondary products in addition to supervising the sourcing and execution of transactions for AXA IM Prime’s private equity secondaries strategy.

With several fresh offerings introduced in recent months and a rapidly expanding team since its founding last year, AXA IM Prime has been expanding its reach into private markets.

Ducharme’s appointment is a further step in this direction.

With €34bn ($37bn) in assets under management, AXA IM Prime offers a wide range of private market strategies, including infrastructure equity, private debt, hedge funds, and private equity.

Previously, Ducharme was a managing director at Northleaf Capital, a global private markets investment firm that raised $23bn in capital commitments, before joining AXA IM Prime.

Throughout his ten years at Northleaf, he played a pivotal role in initiating and growing the company’s secondaries programme for private equity.

Apart from setting up a robust record in all forms of secondary transactions worldwide, Ducharme also broadened Northleaf’s primary and co-investment endeavours in Europe. In all, he helped to deploy more than $2bn over the course of 80 investments.

In addition, Ducharme oversaw the company’s Private Equity ESG Committee and spearheaded several efforts to achieve the highest industry standards.

Pascal Christory, chief executive officer of AXA IM Prime stated: “We are delighted to welcome Matthieu as head of AXA IM Prime’s private equity secondaries activities. Our secondary offering is an important part of AXA IM Prime’s holistic approach to private markets and builds on our well-established private equity programme. Matthieu brings a wealth of experience in scaling private equity secondaries programs globally, and his deep sector expertise will be invaluable to investors and General Partners (GPs) looking to take advantage of the strong growth in the secondary market.”