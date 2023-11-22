The contents of the UK’s next Autumn Statement remain much a mystery, even more so how markets may react.
Hunt previously stated to the IMF in Morocco that there was no room for tax cuts.
However, reports are saying now that National Insurance is set to be cut and there will be a £10bn ($12.5bn) tax break for businesses. Currently, National Insurance is at 12% between £12,571 and £50,271 and an added 2% for anything over that.
But how will markets react to the upcoming Autumn Statement? PBI asks the experts.
Myles Milston, co-founder and CEO of Globacap
Today’s announcement means that a huge amount of extra capital will be available for VCs in the UK to invest in high-growth industries such as the tech sector. These VCs will then have to deploy this capital which means finding more investment opportunities, taking more risks and investing in more early-stage companies. Over time, this will be really positive for the start-up and innovation ecosystem in the UK, enabling entrepreneurs to access funding earlier in the cycle and accelerate their businesses quicker, similar to how the VC landscape currently works in the US.
Historically, investors like pension funds have battled with laborious, manual and time-consuming private market transactions which often take weeks or months. However, over the past decade, private markets have increased funding, boosted liquidity and embraced automation and technology, making them far more accessible and an attractive alternative to public markets.
The UK is the number one tech hub in Europe by some margin, and number three in the world, boasting a tech sector with a combined market value of $1tn. Encouraging pension funds to invest in fast-growing tech firms will not only give the industry a boost, it also gives UK pensioners the opportunity to profit from UK tech innovation.
Yoko Spirig, co-founder and CEO of Ledgy
We are in the midst of a funding crunch, so early stage companies will welcome any new sources of capital, and it’s good that the government is addressing the funding gap in the tech industry, where London and the UK is still world-leading.
However, it’s worth remembering that for UK companies, managing new pension fund investors may be quite different to traditional venture capital (VC) investor relations. VC investors are used to dealing with scaleups where the business model is higher risk. There are well-known examples of pension funds elsewhere in the world that have very strong early track records with early-stage companies, like Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. While it will need a real mindset shift from UK pension funds – which right now are 70% invested in bonds – to give scaling companies and founders the support they need, it’s definitely encouraging for the industry as a whole.