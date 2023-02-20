Lisa Chambers will assume charge on 27 March 2023. Credit: bzak from Pixabay.

CountPlus, a network of professional accounting and advice firms in Australia, has named Lisa Chambers as its new group chief risk officer.

Chambers, who will assume charge on 27 March 2023, has served in various senior leadership positions in multiple entities in the financial services sector.

Most recently, she worked as the general manager of Australian Executor Trustees (AET), which handled over $6.9bn in funds under management.

During her stint at AET, Chambers looked after the team that divested the business from Insignia to Equity Trustees in 2022 in a $135m deal.

Prior to that, Chambers served at several senior executive positions at National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank as well as Colonial First State and BT.

CountPlus CEO Hugh Humphrey said: “Lisa has a deep understanding of the advisory profession, which is vitally important given the magnitude of work we’re doing to deliver for our Member firms and their clients.”

In May last year, Humphrey was appointed to the role of CEO, while Laurent Toussaint was promoted to chief financial and operating officer at CountPlus.

Chambers said: “CountPlus is an outstanding business that with a culture built around its clients.

“I’m looking forward to this new challenge and working with a leadership team focused on delivering positive financial outcomes for more Australians.”