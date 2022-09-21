Aubrey Capital Management extends fund to Italy

Edinburgh-based investment management fund Aubrey Capital Management has announced that its European Conviction Fund is now available for investors in Italy.

The fund, managed by Aubrey founder and director Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, invests in securities listed on Western or Emerging European exchanges. This is a high conviction strategy to achieve long-term capital growth with a focus on cash generative growth stocks.

Furthermore, its objective is to generate significant long-term returns by investing in European companies that create a positive impact.

In fact, the strategy was originally started by Aubrey for an institution in Italy and it is backed by a prominent Italian consultant.

Since its inception in 2008, Aubrey’s European Conviction strategy provided investors with a return of +169.6% vs its benchmark, the MSCI AC European Index, which generated a return of +86.9% over the same period, respectively.

In addition, these figures were achieve through investing across a wide range of sectors including Capital Goods, Semiconductors & Equipment, Software and Services, Materials, Diversified Financials, Utilities, Food & Staples Retailing, Technology Hardware & Equipment, Media & Entertainment, Retailing, Commercial & Professional Services, Banks, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Automobiles & Components and Real Estate.

Its top five holdings include Dino Polska, ASML, Hexatronic Group, and Burckhardt Compression Renovables.

Bentley-Hamlyn commented: “We’re thrilled to have reached a new milestone at Aubrey where we can now offer Italian institutional investors access to our European Conviction Strategy. Italy is a competitive market, but our unique approach of seeking out high-quality companies with impressive ESG credentials that can provide a return on equity, earnings per share, and cash return on assets greater than 15% per cent will offer clients in Italy diversification and promising returns. We’re looking forward to working more closely with investors in the region.”

Aubrey Capital Management was founded in 2006 and is a privately held company with all its shareholders actively involved in managing the business.