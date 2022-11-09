atomos forges strategic partnership with Willis Towers Watson

atomos will offer access to alternative and private market offerings to its clients. Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash.

Wealth manager atomos has selected Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to deliver multi-asset investment offerings for its retail investment clients across the UK.

Under the three-year strategic agreement, atomos’ clients will gain access to fund managers that are usually out of the reach of retail investors.

They will also receive improved investment management and risk controls as well as incorporation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements in investment plans.

In addition, atomos will provide its clients with access to alternative and private market offerings.

The deal will see WTW offering three core investment opportunities to atomos, with one of these being investment management via five existing undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) funds.

WTW will also provide model portfolio solutions (MPS) on retail investor platforms and discretionary portfolio fund management (DFM) for high net-worth clients through retail investor platforms.

atomos head of investments Haig Bathgate said: “We believe that sustainable investment is central to successful long-term investment outcomes and are passionate about the role of our clients’ capital in transforming the economy to net zero.

“Our strategic engagement will also ensure that clients’ investment strategies address climate risks through sustainable investment approaches.

“WTW plays a key role in supporting ESG and working with them will enhance our investment approaches which will be aligned to the United Nation’s Principles of Responsible Investing and the Financial Reporting Council’s Stewardship Code.”

atomos, which rebranded itself from Sanlam Wealth, is said to have £7bn in assets under management on behalf of 8,000 clients.