March 3, 2022

Aspira Corporate Solutions to acquire Demna Consulting

Financial planning firm Aspira Corporate Solutions is set to acquire Birmingham-based advice firm Demna Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.  

Founded in 2013 by Guy and Vicky Quigley, Demna Consulting specialises in pensions and employee benefit advice for businesses.

The deal, which is said to mark Aspira’s first acquisition since 2018, is expected to help both companies further expand their customer offering.

Demna director Vicky Quigley said: “After nine years of developing and growing Demna Consulting Limited, we felt that joining a leading national firm would help take our service proposition for our clients and professional connections to the next level.

“It was clear to us from our early discussions with Derek and his team at Aspira, that they share our clear focus on putting clients and their employees first. We are excited about the direction that Derek and his team at Aspira are taking and look forward to joining them.”

As a financial planner, Aspira specialises in workplace pensions, employee benefits and wealth management. It was acquired by independent advice firm LEBC in 2017.

Aspira managing director Derek Miles said: “I am delighted to welcome Guy and Vicky along with the customers of Demna to Aspira. The synergies between our customer solutions and service ethos are extremely strong and they’re a great fit for us.”

