Software solutions for financial services firm Aryza Group has successfully acquired Oyster Bay Systems and its subsidiary, Profile Data Services.
The deal is set to strengthen Aryza in the finance and lending market, expanding the group’s capability in the loan management sector, adding scale and client reach in the UK and across Europe.
With Oyster Bay’s flagship product, Vienna, and Profile Data Systems’ data processing capabilities, Aryza is ready to enhance its position as a force in digitalising lending processes and facilitating seamless data submissions to major credit reference agencies.
In addition, the acquisition is a sign of Aryza’s commitment to growth and innovation, but also to its dedication to delivering superior solutions.
Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Oyster Bay Systems into the Aryza Group family. This strategic move not only expands our global presence but also plays a pivotal role in reducing fragmentation in the UK lending supplier space. By bringing together the expertise of Aryza Group and Oyster Bay Systems, we aim to offer a seamless and integrated software offering, providing better outcomes for the end user.”
He added: “This acquisition would lead to more of the market having access to the full Aryza software offering across the whole credit and debt lifecycle. Our commitment to innovation and efficiency is unwavering, and we believe that this consolidation will drive positive change in the industry. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and contribute to the evolution of the financial services landscape.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData