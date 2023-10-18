Arta Finance is a digital family office. Credit: Arta Finance//PRNewswire.

In late 2022, Arta Finance raised $90m and started onboarding members through an invite-only programme in early 2023. Since then, the fintech has expanded its product offering and hired a workforce to scale the platform in the US and further.

Members now trust Arta to manage more than $100m on their behalf and are deepening engagement with the platform to create better futures.

Arta Finance provides access to investment opportunities and financial strategies typically only available to UHNWIs through family offices and private banks. It makes this available by setting up a digital family office for each of its members, utilising AI, technology and customised support to help members build financial futures.

Over the past year, Arta’s member base has gone from employees at firms like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Stripe with both first-time investors to the financially literate.

Services include:

Private market access;

Customised public market ivnestments with AI;

Principal protected growth;

Wealthgen insurance;

Tax and estate planning services;

Tax loss harvsting;

Personal assistance services, and

Connecting with others.

“The excitement and trust our members have shown has been incredible. We knew that many professionals felt this opportunity gap when it came to making their money work for them, including the founding team. Since Arta started accepting members, it’s become even more clear that a digital family office is filling an unmet need as professionals busy with their careers and families look for ways to expand beyond basic ETFs, robo-advisors, and 401k plans. We have seen a lot of interest in navigating today’s volatile, high interest rate environment, in getting access to alternative investments, and leveraging other ‘financial superpowers’ of the ultra-wealthy,” said Caesar Sengupta, co-founder and CEO of Arta Finance.

“Arta’s members are embracing the use of AI in their personal digital family offices, and with our most recent features and services, Arta is ready to help even more people gain access to the same powerful resources as the ultra-wealthy.”

Arta Finance is currently available to investors that meet the SEC definition of either accredited investor, qualified purchaser or qualified client.

