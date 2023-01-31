Ardian’s new office in Abu Dhabi will help the firm to expand the reach of its portfolio comapnies across the region. Credit: lukasbieri from Pixabay.

French private equity firm Ardian has enhanced its global presence by opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Situated at Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island, the office will cater to the firm’s local and regional investors.

The office, which is Ardian’s 16th location worldwide, will expand the reach of the company’s portfolio firms across the region.

It has been set up in line with Ardian’s goal to help its clients with customised solutions, among others.

Ardian Abu Dhabi chairman François-Aïssa Touazi will lead the office, which will also comprise senior representatives from the company’s investment teams.

Ardian president Dominique Senequier said: “At the heart of Ardian’s approach is close collaboration with our partners around the world.

“Our new office in the United Arab Emirates is therefore a natural progression as we continue with our strategy to evolve and grow globally. Having a local presence marks our commitment to the goals of developing strategic and long-stranding partnerships in the region.

“We look forward to working alongside our long-standing partners in the region to provide new opportunities for growth.”

Opening of the Abu Dhabi office comes close on the heels of a Bloomberg report that stated that Ardian was looking to explore the potential of investments made by the region’s affluent sovereign wealth funds through the new office.

With two decades of presence in the UAE and its neighbouring region, Ardian is said to have $25bn of assets under management (AUM) on behalf of over 60 investors.

The firm has already injected $8bn of capital in the region.