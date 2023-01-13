Under the new deal, ARC Group will buy 100% stake in Asia Perspective for $12.8m. Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay.

Chinese investment bank and financial services provider ARC Group has entered into a share purchase deal to buy Scandinavian consultancy company Asia Perspective.

Established in 2004, Asia Perspective offers cross-border consultancy services in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

ARC Group will pay $12.8m for 100% stake in Asia Perspective.

The strategic deal is part of the firm’s plan to boost its place in the global financial advisory and management consulting services market, primarily in international the M&A space.

ARC Group added that Asia Perspective will complement its full-service financial advisory business.

ARC Group will also leverage Asia Perspective’s presence in Europe and APAC, including their locations in Indonesia, mainland China, Vietnam, Sweden and Hong Kong, to boost presence in international markets.

Once the acquisition is closed, Asia Perspective partners Daniel Karlsson and Alexander Ocieczek along with the firm’s existing management will be incorporated into ARC Group at corporate level.

Both Karlsson and Ocieczek will become managing partners at ARC Group.

ARC Group managing partner Sergio Camarero said: “This is a key milestone in our growth strategy. Asia Perspective gives us the right capabilities to offer our existing clients and expand ourselves.

“We observed an incremental number of Nordic companies interested in public listings abroad and we believe the acquisition of Asia Perspective will give us the right access to those companies.

“Having a local office in Sweden will allow us to provide a better service to the clients and enhance their confidence and trust.”