Carolina Minio Paluello, CEO of Arabesque AI

Arabesque AI has appointed Dr Carolina Mino Paluello as its chief executive and to the group’s executive committee.

Paluello joins Arabesque Group‘s technology arm from Schroders where she oversaw product, solutions and quant operations. As a result, Paluello will lead the rollout of the firm’s AI-powered management service. The platform is the second release from Arabesque following its ESG Book in 2021.

Arabesque AI provides asset managers with a low cost technology service to meet portfolio challenges. Furthermore, asset managers can integrate the service fully into existing platforms via an API or construct active model portfolios.

Paluello said: “Arabesque AI is uniquely positioned to service the asset management industry’s need to meet the growing market demand for hyper customised portfolios. Our combination of AI and quality impact data means that asset managers of any size can integrate impact as well as risk and return into their strategies, constructing active portfolios that reflect their clients’ preferences, whether retail, high-net-worth or institutional.”

Georg Kell, chairman of Arabesque Group, continued: “There is an annual funding gap of more than $3.7trn dollars preventing the effective fulfilment of the UN SDGs. By comparison, there is more than $150trn of global investment assets under management. Clearly, investors have a significant role to play. Arabesque AI is harnessing sustainability and technology to empower capital markets to drive finance towards solutions that will generate the impact required to meet the SDGs head on.”

Tim Wong, who joins Arabesque AI as chief product officer, added: “Personalised portfolios demand the integration of multiple new data dimensions, complex regulatory compliance requirements and tech expertise outside of the typical asset manager’s capabilities and resource. Arabesque AI solves these problems by combining market-leading ESG and impact data with deep learning to provide a simple, cloud-based solution that asset managers can use out of the box and integrate into any existing investment workflow.”