Aptus.AI achieves €3m Pre-Series A funding round. Source: Shutterstock.com

Aptus.AI has announced a pre-Series A of €3m. The lead investor in the transaction is Programma 103 by VC P101, making its entry into the share capital of Aptus.AI, supported by some business angels and fintech, the accelerator of CDP Venture Capital, which followed this round after also participating in the previous one.

Aptus.AI’s mission is to improve compliance activities from a mere obligation and cost centre into a lever to generate business opportunities by changing how large organisations and companies access, consult, and utilise the immense volume of legal documents. This will start with banks and insurance companies.

“Interest shown by major banking and insurance institutions”

Giuseppe Donvito, Partner of P101, said: “At P101, we are excited to join forces with the Aptus.AI team. This represents P101’s first investment in the dynamic RegTech market, a rapidly expanding sector. The transaction arises from the trust we have in the team and the significant interest shown by major banking and insurance institutions in Aptus.AI’s product, thanks to the high level of Artificial Intelligence technologies developed by Andrea and Lorenzo, leveraging their studies in Computer Science and Generative AI at the University of Pisa.

“We are confident that the company will quickly achieve a leadership position in the compliance and risk management sector. It is an honour for us to contribute from the outset to the growth of Aptus.AI, providing our continuous support to shape the future of this innovative venture and consolidate its prominent position on the international stage.”

Andrea Tesei, co-founder and CEO of Aptus.AI, comments: “We are very proud to count an important player like P101 among our investors and equally grateful to the fintech accelerator of CDP Venture Capital, which has been decisive in our growth, renewing and reinforcing its confidence along with other shareholders who have supported us from the beginning.

“We are determined to uphold the Italian flag in a sector like regtech, which is proving increasingly important and strategic internationally, enabling large organisations to develop their offerings rapidly and correctly, thus remaining competitive and benefiting end consumers and the socio-economic fabric. By combining AI for data extraction with generative AI, our solution can achieve a very high level of precision in responses even for a complex and nuanced field like the legal one, with extraordinary positive impacts.”

