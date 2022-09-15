Apex Group strengthens presence in Nordic region

Apex Group boosts presence in the Nordics by delivering new services from its branch in Sweden. Credit: lilzidesigns on Unsplash.

Financial services provider Apex Group has bolstered its footprint in the Nordics by delivering new services in the region from its branch in Sweden.

The company will also provide its single-source solution to the customers in the Nordics. It will take help from local specialists to offer additional services to Sweden-based funds, stated the firm.

Apex Group will help clients the Nordics with the management of funds that are under the jurisdictions of other financial markets including Luxembourg and Ireland.

In addition, the Bermuda-based firm plans to set up a management company, ManCo, and fund distribution services in Sweden through its subsidiary FundRock.

The latest move follows Apex Group’s acquisition of Sanne Group. The acquisition saw the transfer of more than 35 employees in Sweden and an office in Denmark from Sanne to Apex Group.

Apex Group intends to increase its headcount in Stockholm by around 65 new staffs.

With the increased workforce, the firm will be able to offer its single-source solution to different clients including asset managers, capital markets investors, private customers and family offices.

Apex Group’s Sweden office will be led by Amanda Ekman as country head.

Apex Group founder and CEO Peter Hughes said: “We have identified Sweden and the wider Scandinavian region as a strategically important market for our clients’ growth, and therefore Apex Group.

“By growing our presence and service offering in Sweden, we will be able to better serve our clients, who will benefit from the reach offered by our global footprint, multi-jurisdictional experience and the local delivery of our single-source solution including access to new distribution channels.”

Early this month, Apex Group announced the purchase of Canadian firm Prometa Fund Support Services to expand its business.