Apex Group to offer fund services to BCAM

Apex Group has been selected to offer fund services to Blockchain.com’s institutional offering Blockchain.com Asset Management (BCAM).

The move comes weeks after Blockchain.com launched BCAM in partnership with macro investment manager Altis Partners.

BCAM will offer regulated crypto investment products for high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors and family offices.

It launched with a suite of index and systematic products including a Bitcoin Tracker- which tracks Bitcoin’s price against USD, and a Bitcoin Smart Beta that provides algorithm-based risk-managed exposure to bitcoin.

As agreed, Apex will offer compliance, KYC/AML, company secretary and transfer agency services among others.

The services will facilitate communication between Blockchain.com and Altis and the investors, as well as help in implementing robust controls to support daily investment management tasks.

Apex Group Open-Ended Funds global head David Barry said: “We’re excited to be supporting the launch of BCAM as Blockchain.com continues to lead the digital assets revolution by offering institutional investors with sophisticated investment strategies for crypto assets, underpinned by robust controls and procedures.

“This appointment is further evidence of Apex’s forward looking and adaptable full-service model, which enables us to support all asset types.”

Blockchain.com chief strategy officer Charles McGarraugh said: “Apex has demonstrated exceptional flexibility and speed to adapt to the fast-moving world of crypto assets. As we provide institutional investors with a new way to access the crypto space in a regulated environment, Apex offers additional comfort to our investors as a reputable and trusted partner ensuring our full compliance and maximum operational efficiency.”

In October last year, Apex Group completed the acquisition of fund administration services provider Mainstream Group.