The family office BTC established the Argento Energy Fund in 2022 with a target size of $100m to oversee investments in the US onshore oil and gas sector.

BTC has contracted with Apex Group to supply a full suite of Fund Administration Solutions.

This will include tax and business services to the Fund through Apex Group’s rapidly expanding Miami office.

The Fund will gain access to the finest technology of Apex Group, enabling reliable, effective, and flexible accounting and fund reporting.

Global asset managers will receive offerings due to Apex Group’s potent blend of joint ventures with technology suppliers and exclusive technology platforms.

A core component of Apex Group’s complete solution is its fund administration division, which offers independent, quick, and accurate services.

The single-source solution from Apex Group reportedly helps clients save an average of $5.39m over the course of three years.

It has a net present worth of $2.75m, according to a recent Total Economic Impact (TEI) research by Forrester Consulting.

With an emphasis on serving clients in the Miami, Florida, and Latin American markets, Apex Group in Miami delivers the Group’s comprehensive solution to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients, and family offices.

Recent client wins for Apex Group’s Miami team include Participant Capital, Compass Group LLC, a independent Latin American asset manager, and Florida-based Midtown Capital Partners LLC.

Alex Contreras, SVP, business development at Apex Group, states: “We are pleased to support the launch of the Argento Energy Fund with our market leading solutions enabled by our local presence and best in class technologies. In the current macroeconomic environment, asset managers of all sizes are benefitting from Apex Group’s single source solution as they reassess their operating models to achieve resource and cost efficiency. As a result, the strong organic growth of our Miami office over the last year shows no sign of slowing as we approach the second half of 2023.”

Cristian Molina, CEO of BTC, adds: “We are pleased to be working with Apex Group’s experienced Miami team for the administration of the Argento Energy Fund. The unique single-source model of Apex Group means that we can conveniently access all of the fund, tax and businesses services that we need via one relationship, saving us time and money. We have been particularly impressed by the strength and depth of the local team who have been responsive to our questions and requirements.”