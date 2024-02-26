In an unexpected move that will be closely watched by regulators, Ant Group has surpassed Citadel Securities for Credit Suisse’s investment bank venture in China.

China favours a foreign buyer, therefore the attempt by a fintech company backed by Jack Ma to build a securities company using Credit Suisse’s operations will be closely reviewed, according to Bloomberg.

The Swiss bank was initially granted the investment banking and brokerage license in order to help open up the financial sector to international competition.

Furthermore, the decision raises an obstacle for UBS Group AG, which has taken over Credit Suisse. The bank will have to choose between Ant’s larger local proposal and Citadel’s cheaper offer, which is more likely to receive government clearance. Negotiations are still continuing, and further bidders may join the bidding war.

UBS is trying to attract global corporations’ interest in the operation due to growing geopolitical tensions, a clampdown on bank data flows, and a faltering economy.

Moreover, the bank faces a delicate balancing act because the venture’s Chinese partner, Founder Securities, may reject Citadel’s lesser offer, delaying the transaction.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Citadel Securities, established by billionaire Ken Griffin, was the only worldwide firm to bid in late December, offering between CNY1.5bn ($208bn) and CNY2bn ($277bn).

With the inclusion of Founder Securities’ share, Credit Suisse requested for almost CNY2bn for the whole China unit. The Swiss bank valued the company at approximately CNY2.3bn before it failed in March 2023. It had offered to pay its partner CNY1.14bn to buy out the remaining stake.

UBS is compelled to find a buyer for the Credit Suisse platform because it currently has a securities firm in China and cannot have two licenses in the same business. Following the closure of the wealth operation last year, the Credit Suisse unit in China now focuses primarily on investment banking and brokerage.

Furthermore, Ant’s bid comes after Chinese regulators completed a nearly three-year investigation into Ma’s fintech firm, slapping it with a CNY7.12bn fine in July.

The billionaire’s clash with Beijing has cost his business, which includes Ant and Alibaba Group, more than $800bn in lost valuation, while also delaying what would have been the world’s largest initial public offering.

Winning such approval would help the fintech firm fill a void, providing one of the final missing parts to its global footprint. The company’s operations range from online payments to wealth management and lending, which is why it is looking for a financial holding license to meet regulators’ needs for increased monitoring.

When contacted by PBI, a Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.