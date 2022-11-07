Amundi hires two heads for investment operations in Asia

Florian Neto will be responsible for multi-asset operations in Asia, while David Poh will head investment and ESG strategies wing in South Asia. Credit: Steve Johnson on Unsplash.

Asset management firm Amundi has reportedly appointed two new heads to manage its various investment operations across Asia.

Florian Neto has taken charge of the group’s investment division in Hong Kong and Taiwan. He will also be responsible for multi-asset operations in Asia.

A chartered financial analyst charter holder, Neto joined Amundi in 2010.

He initially served the firm as a portfolio manager of institutional mandates based in Paris, France. Neto later shifted to the multi-asset investment team in 2015.

In his new role, Neto will monitor the company’s investment teams in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Additionally, he will handle the multi-asset platform in Asia.

Currently, Neto is a lead or co-lead portfolio manager handling various open-ended funds and institutional mandates. He also heads the outsourced CIO function and a member of multiple committees including North Asia executive committee.

Meanwhile, the French company reportedly named David Poh as new head of investment, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies in South Asia, effective immediately.

Poh has been a chartered financial analyst since 1997. He has been associated with the group since February 2018.

Poh who initially led the group’s equities division was named head of investments for Singapore in November 2019.

In 2020, he was named head of research team at Amundi Bank of China Wealth Management.

Previously, Poh also worked with Credit Suisse, Société Générale and Bank of Singapore.

The two new announcements come close on the heels of two more appointments by the company last week.

While the company named Ziad Sikias as chief executive officer of Amundi in Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, Alain Berry was appointed as chief executive officer of Amundi Asset Management in the Czech Republic.