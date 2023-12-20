Ampla, a supplier of innovative financial solutions for consumer brands, has closed a new $275m loan agreement with Citi and funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management. It has so far obtained over $600m in total funding from investors such as Goldman Sachs and Atalaya funding.

Being able to obtain this sizeable credit facility displays that Ampla’s value proposition and dedication to serve consumer brands through customised software and financial services are valued by the larger capital markets community.

Amidst the challenges of the economic situation, Ampla remains committed to assisting businesses in growing and prospering.

The additional funding will be crucial to Ampla’s growth targets, enabling the business to improve its wide range of consumer brand products further.

In addition to this, Ampla offers a range of product lines that are tailored to specific business requirements, giving them the adaptability, they require to excel in the constantly evolving market environment of today.

Anthony Santomo, CEO of Ampla stated: “This additional capital marks a significant milestone for Ampla as we continue our mission to empower consumer brands and comes at a time when we are aggressively expanding our product offerings to include a broader base of cards and software products.”

Justin Myers from Waterfall Asset Management added: “Ampla’s commitment to innovation and its track record effectively serving consumer brands is commendable. We are pleased to support Ampla’s expansion plans and look forward to a successful partnership.”

The facility’s closure comes after Ampla’s fruitful collaborations with Goldman Sachs and Atalaya Capital Management, underscoring its abilities to secure well funding.