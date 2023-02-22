Credit: American Century Investments

American Century Investments has named Patricia Ribeiro as co-chief investment officer (CIO) of the Global Growth Equity discipline.

Ribeiro, whose appointment is effective 15 February 2023, will share the role with Keith Creveling until the end of May this year.

Creveling, who has decided to step down from the position, has been in this role since 2014.

Ribeiro will now be responsible for the discipline’s investment management function, including investment culture, process oversight, and resource allocation.

She will also oversee talent development of the specific teams within the Global Growth discipline.

Keith Lee will share CIO responsibilities for the larger Global Growth Equity discipline with Ribeiro.

Ribeiro her new role will report to AMERICAN CENTURY Investments’ chief investment officer Victor Zhang.

Zhang commented: “We’re pleased to promote Patricia into a greater leadership role at American Century. She has made significant contributions during her 17-year tenure, over which time she’s assumed increasing levels of responsibilities, including serving as chair of the Sustainable Investment Council.”

Ribeiro joined American Century in 2006 as a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets strategy.

Prior to American Century, she was co-director of Global Research at Citigroup Asset Management.

Earlier, she also served as head of Latin American Equity Research at JP Morgan Investment Management.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research.

American Century Investments, which was founded in 1958, employs nearly 1,400 people and had $215bn in assets under supervision as of 31 January 2023.

It has offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Sydney, Santa Clara, and Kansas City.