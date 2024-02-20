Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a global professional services business, has struck a strategic relationship with Pactio, a platform that delivers digital architecture for private capital – a multifaceted tool that serves investors, lawyers, tax advisers, and fund administrators.

Pactio’s transaction management technology uses a single source of truth architecture to accelerate workflows, increase accuracy, and mitigate risk.

Through the arrangement, A&M is able to provide its clients with a transaction delivery process that is quicker, more transparent, and more reliable while also substantially improving the delivery of M&A tax advice services.

Moreover, A&M will make use of Pactio’s secure platform design to assist customers in reducing transaction risk, increasing output, and enhancing data retention.

Marvin Rust, managing director, and European tax practice leader at Alvarez & Marsal Taxand UK stated: “Pactio’s software is designed to alleviate the common pain points in getting deals completed, such as the preparation of fund flows and tax memoranda. Its advanced technology is one of the biggest innovations in deal making technology and will revolutionise the way we guide clients through the deal close and beyond, delivering a rapid, reliable output that can evolve throughout the investment lifecycle.”

Eric Heimark, co-founder & CEO at Pactio added: “The ideal strategic partner for Pactio is a business capable of fully embracing the transformative power of our platform. Alvarez & Marsal’s commitment to constantly innovating and improving the way they do business made them an obvious choice as one of our first strategic alliances.”

Ernesto Perez, global practice leader of A&M Taxand commented: “For too long, deal-making has relied on established – albeit cumbersome – methods. Our partnership with Pactio brings an end to that and ensures that we are best placed to deliver an unparalleled advisory experience for clients.”

