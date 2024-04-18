Credit: mojo cp / Shutterstock.com.

Temenos has introduced Alter Domus, a provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment market, onto its automated fund management platform, with the solution implemented in less than six months.

Alter Domus sought to swiftly put in place a scalable, affordable infrastructure that could handle a noticeable rise in transaction volumes since the ELTIF 2.0 regulations, which will become more available to a broad range of retail investors in January 2024, will make alternative investments more accessible.

Temenos Multifonds Global Investor Servicing was selected by the fund administrator to manage and optimise its investment operations.

The platform will be used for transfer agency services in Europe, with the option to add additional activities and regions.

Alter Domus can use the Temenos Multifonds platform to enrol a limitless amount of investors and automate a variety of processes such as commitment tracking, capital calls, valuation, drawdowns, payouts, and fee processing.

Moreover, the platform also includes all of the liquidity management features required by the ELTIF, such as gating, fund lockups, side pockets, and transaction-level fees, as well as the ability to unitise any fund.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Alter Domus plans to employ the agile and cloud-native solution for the entire investor life cycle, encompassing digital onboarding, due diligence for AML and KYC, and MiFID II classification and appropriateness evaluation.

In addition, Temenos’ extensive international experience in managing over 40,000 traditional and alternative funds in 35 different countries will be advantageous to Alter Domus.

Antonis Anastasiou, group head of product development, Alter Domus, said: “We’re delighted to have implemented this new fund administration platform in just six months, allowing us to rapidly expand our capabilities to service open-ended fund characteristics. Our technological capabilities are key in helping us support fund managers to take advantage of opportunities in alternative investments. With Temenos, we will benefit from leading technology, used by the world’s top fund managers, to help drive our growth.”

Sern Tham, global head of product, Temenos Multifonds, added: “As fund administrators look to adapt to the ELTIF 2.0 regulations, having a scalable, cost-efficient platform with appropriate liquidity management tools will be crucial for them to take advantage of the retailisation of private equity. This successful implementation demonstrates Temenos’ ability to deliver fast, flexible fund administration solutions for alternative asset classes such as private equity as well as traditional funds. We look forward to helping Alter Domus drive operational efficiencies through technology and grow its business.”

Alter Domus, which has its headquarters in Luxembourg and extensive activities in the US, employs more than 5,100 people in 38 offices worldwide.

With a sole concentration on alternative investments, the company manages $2.2trn in assets and works with 85% of the top 30 asset managers, providing them with modern technology and multijurisdictional knowledge to help them navigate the difficulties of fund management.