Alquity signs strategic partnership with Spouting Rock Asset Management

UK-based responsible investment manager Alquity has signed a strategic partnership with US-based Spouting Rock Asset Management.

As part of the tie-up Spouting Rock will invest in the London-based firm, which links listed equities and impact. The size of the investment was not revealed.

In addition, the two companies will collaborate to create a platform that would provide US investors access to ESG and impact funds.

The platform will distribute Alquity’s funds in the US, including its Global Impact Fund, Future World Global Emerging Markets Fund as well as its Indian Subcontinent Fund.

According to the company, it aims to accelerate the multibillion-dollar ESG and impact investing opportunities in North America with the new investment and distribution platform.

Alquity CEO Brad Crombie said: “The North American market is an exciting opportunity to make a difference and deliver impact at scale. We believe both the United States and Canada are prime markets to get ahead of the ESG and impact curve.

“But you also need partners with strong connections and a long-term commitment to the market. This is why we are so excited to work with the team at Spouting Rock who have the experience, relationships and distribution architecture to help Alquity establish itself as one of the leaders in the largest growth segment of the market.”

Spouting Rock provides alternative, traditional and thematic investment solutions. The joint venture partnership with Alquity follows further expands the firm’s active investment solutions suite.

The firm recently struck a joint venture partnership with Australia-based Bell Asset Management, picked a minority stake in Glovista Investments and agreed to buy a majority holding in Penn Capital.

Spouting Rock chairman Andrew Smith said: “We are committed to offering purposeful investment solutions for our clients, including ESG strategies that allow investors to align their capital with environmental and social values.

“Genuine, top-quality pure-play ESG and impact investment managers are difficult to find, which is why we are so excited to have the opportunity to bring Alquity into the US.”

The latest partnership is part of Alquity’s continuing trajectory of developing strategic partnerships.

Last year, the firm joined forces with East Capital Group. It also wrapped up a capital raise with backing from the founders of Investible, Australia’s seed stage investor, and from asset management pioneer Martin Gilbert.