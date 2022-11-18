Alpadis Group boosts UAE presence with second office in Dubai

Alpadis’ second location in Dubai is situated in DIFC Gate Village. Credit: David Rodrigo on Unsplash.

Swiss independent trust and corporate services provider Alpadis Group has obtained a licence to conduct business in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

The firm has already set up its new branch in DIFC, a financial hub that is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The new Alpadis Corporate Services (DIFC) will cater to a number of financial services customers, such as investment funds, investment managers, family offices, private investors, among others.

Situated in DIFC Gate Village, the office is Alpadis’ second location in Dubai.

The company opened its first branch in Dubai in January this year.

The new office will provide regulated and unregulated firms along with private individuals with several corporate and wealth managements services including offering assistance to open business in DIFC.

It will also offer foundations, succession planning and other solutions to organisations that require and do not not require regulatory and compliance services.

Alpadis Group CEO Alain Esseiva said: “Alpadis Group’s office in DIFC is our ninth office globally and is located in a vibrant business and finance hub that will allow us to further expand the range of services we offer our clients.

“Our DIFC office will allow us to protect and grow our customers’ wealth, work closely with Dubai’s wealth management ecosystem and guide new residents, entrepreneurs and businesses and they establish themselves and expand in Dubai.”

In February this year, Alpadis Group announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan.