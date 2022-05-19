Ally Invest introduces wealth management advisory service

Ally Invest, the online brokerage and wealth management arm of Ally Financial, has launched a wealth management advisory service.

The move marks the firm’s entry into personalised advice and portfolio strategies.

Ally Invest Wealth Management offers continued and personalised guidance for a minimum of $100,000 in investable assets.

It will enable customers to conduct banking and investing in one place while receiving holistic advice on their complete financial picture, including assets held outside of Ally.

Related

The user will receive the advice they need for their individual financial wellness from a dedicated fiduciary advisor who is “well-versed in behavioural finance,” according to the company.

Ally president of consumer and commercial banking Diane Morais said: “We believe people deserve access to personalised, professional financial advice earlier in their lives so they can create a solid plan and take control of their financial future.

“Our new wealth management offering makes dedicated, holistic human advisory more accessible by lowering the barriers to entry.”

Currently available to existing Ally Bank and Invest customers, Ally Invest Wealth Management will be expanded to the general public in the coming months.

Ally Invest Advisors senior director Nicole Cope said: “We look beyond the individual’s assets and get to know them as people with particular wants and needs and who come with a host of experiences that shape how they make financial decisions.

“This deeper understanding enables us to better tailor investment advice and offer choices that will successfully advance them toward their goals.”