AllianceBernstein revealed that Chris Hogbin, AB’s head of equities, will take on the newly formed role of global head of investments on 1 January 2024.

Hogbin will be in charge of AB’s public-market businesses, including equity, fixed income, multi asset and hedge fund solutions, investment solutions, and sciences, as well as the firm’s responsibility team.

He will broaden his scope to include AB’s private alternatives business by the end of 2024.

In the role of head of equities, Hogbin will be succeeded by Nelson Yu, a 26-year AB veteran with almost 30 years of global equity markets investment experience.

AB President and CEO Seth Bernstein stated: “AB’s success depends on our ability to evolve, and we continually aim to ensure that we are well-positioned to meet our clients’ needs and watch for opportunities to drive the firm forward and progress our top talent. The new position will help create a stronger investment organisation for our clients.”

Within the realm of his duties, Hogbin will look for ways to improve investment performance across asset classes, including leveraging a shared infrastructure, encouraging cooperation and the sharing of best practices.

In addition to, identifying chances to create, implement, and maintain talent across the investment organisation, and assessing opportunities to invest in capabilities that improve client outcomes.

Furthermore, Hogbin has served with AB for a span of 18 years, and he brings a wealth of experience and a global viewpoint to this position.

Before taking on the role of director of research for Europe and Asia, he began working for the company in 2005 as a senior analyst in the institutional research department.

As part of the company’s succession plan, Hogbin was appointed chief operating officer of equities in 2018. He rose to co-head of equities in 2019 and took over as head of equities in 2020.

“I am delighted to be taking on this new role. At AB, we’re fortunate to have seasoned teams, clear philosophies, and rigorous processes across our investment business units. I look forward to bringing these together and leading the team of incredibly experienced professionals. I am excited for what 2024 will hold,” added Hogbin.