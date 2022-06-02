All Pro Capital picks stake in RIA Advenire Wealth

Real Estate Investment firm All Pro Capital has concluded its acquisition of an undisclosed stake in registered investment adviser (RIA) firm Advenire Wealth.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Advenire Wealth specialises in integrated wealth planning and investment solutions.

The deal will enable All Pro Capital to expand its capability to deliver enhanced value to its 650 clients across 11 states with the addition of Advenire Wealth’s suite of wealth management solutions.

These include services such as integrated wealth planning, open-architecture private and public investing access, and a boutique “multi-family office” level of service.

Advenire Wealth CEO Frank Vaughn said: “After understanding the areas in need of improvement in the wealth management space, we built Advenire Wealth to drive more value to clients and provide unique access to proactive planning advice, exclusive investment opportunities, and concierge services that extend across our clients’ lives.”

As part of the deal, All Pro Capital will support Advenire Wealth will expand its presence to key markets and fully support, locally, both companies’ clients.

The two companies will work to expand their presence across the US and scale up their local support for clients in the coming years.

All Pro Capital president and CEO Tony Bettis said: “With this partnership, the future is even brighter for the investors of these two successful firms. Having a complete offering of financial resources will only further expand the creation of wealth which All Pro Capital champions for its clients.”