Alera Group Wealth Services snaps up Johnson Brunetti

Alera Group Wealth Services, a part of Alera Group, has purchased US-based retirement and investment firm Johnson Brunetti for an undisclosed amount.

Johnson Brunetti has offices in eight locations in Northeast and one branch in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company, through its registered investment advisors (RIA) unit, manages nearly $1.5bn in client assets, which has been transferred to Alera Group Wealth Services following the latest deal.

Johnson Brunetti currently supervises $1.5bn of annuity and insurance assets.

Johnson Brunetti managing partner Joel Johnson said: “Our education-based model has helped us serve thousands of clients, and now as part of Alera Group Wealth Services we anticipate reaching many more, both in our current footprint and elsewhere.

“We anticipate leveraging Alera Group’s expertise in mergers and acquisitions in addition to back-office, technology and centralised investment services.”

Founded in 2005, Johnson Brunetti primarily offers retirement and investment services to mass-affluent clients.

Alera Group executive vice president and wealth services practice leader Tina Hohman said: “Johnson Brunetti has a distinctive model and compelling growth story.

“We’re not looking for RIAs that fit some cookie-cutter model. We’re looking to grow by embracing a wide range of niches that complement each other.”

In June this year, Alera Group Wealth Services announced the purchase of Wharton Business Group (WBG), a Pennsylvania-based employee-owned wealth services company.

The deal, value of which was not divulged, grew Alera Group Wealth Services’ AUM by $3.5bn.