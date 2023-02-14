Akin Gump’s Boston office currently accommodates a team of five partners. Credit: jacob Licht on Unsplash.

Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has set up its new office in Boston, the US to provide the alternative investment management industry with diverse solutions.

Situated at 33 Arch Street in Boston, the office is the law firm’s 19th location across the globe.

The office currently accommodates a team of five partners. It will add Josh Peary on 1 March from Kirkland & Ellis to boost the firm’s special situations and private credit business.

The other partners include Ranesh Ramanathan, who was named as co-lead of Akin Gump’s special situations and private credit group in October last year, and Wells Miller, who has joined the Boston office in tax practice.

Tim Clark, who has experience in investment fund-related mergers and acquisitions, will be transferred to the Boston office from Akin Gump’s New York office.

Besides, Jesse Brush, who is experienced in liability management transactions and others, will also divide his time between the company’s Boston and New York sites.

Akin Gump’s team at Boston strengthens the company’s capabilities across several segments, such as financial restructuring, special situations and private credit as well as private equity, investment management and tax.

Ramanathan said: “We have risen to the challenge to be the firm of choice for alternative capital providers by building market-leading practices in the core areas necessary to ensure that our clients receive holistic advice and support as they tackle this changing landscape.

“On the heels of welcoming our new partners Fergus Wheeler in London and Catherine Goodall in New York, expanding into Boston is the perfect next step.”