Mike Fanning

Throughout his 37-year career, Fanning has played critical roles in developing technology strategy, driving digital transformation, and advocating wealth management innovation.

In addition, Fanning recently completed a 17-year stint at MassMutual.

He oversaw a unique period of expansion and transformation for the business as the head of its domestic insurance division.

As a pioneer in the insurance sector, Fanning extended MassMutual’s offering of protection and wealth management solutions and played a key role in improving the company’s technology platform to satisfy advisor and client needs.

Rich Napolitano, chief executive officer of Advisor360° stated: “We are honored that Mike has joined our Board of Directors as Advisor360° enters into an exciting new phase of growth and expansion. With our seasoned executive team and Board, we’re continuing to deliver what was once considered impossible in wealth management – truly integrated, enterprise technology solutions that make advisors’ jobs easier and clients’ financial lives better.”

The hiring of Fanning comes after a number of strategic projects, alliances, senior executive hires, and platform improvements that have strengthened Advisor360°’s position as an innovator in the wealth management technology market.

“I experienced first-hand how Advisor360°’s wealth solutions set up MassMutual’s advisors for success – it was game-changing,” added Fanning. “The transformative power of this company’s offering to the industry is real. Advisor360° is on track for unprecedented growth in the next few years and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”

Advisor360° develops, integrates, and provides wealth management technologies.

The company has offices in Bengaluru, India; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and a remote workforce in Canada in addition to its headquarters in Weston, Massachusetts.