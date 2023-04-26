Wealth management firm Advisor Group has decided to change its multi-brand network into a single rebranded entity.

The eight wealth management firms part of the Advisor Group will merge branding to reduce complexity.

Later this year, the group will announces its new name and brand for the united firm. It will reflect the history and traditions of the Advisor Group as well as paving the way for its future.

In addition, New York-based branding agency Sullivan NYC will lead this exercise. Each of the eight firms will roll into the new brand, one at a time, over the next 18 to 24 months.

“Combining our multiple firms under a single brand will allow us to better serve our financial professionals by offering them access to the full breadth of community and expertise our scale provides without the complexities that multiple legal entities can impose,” said Jamie Price, president & CEO Advisor Group.

“Our current business model has been successful to date, but as the industry landscape continues to evolve, simultaneously maintaining a series of divergent brands no longer supports a best-in-class experience for our financial professionals or their clients.”

“For financial professionals in the Advisor Group network, this is going to significantly elevate our experience with the firm,” said Debra Brennan-Tagg, president BFS Advisory Group and chair of the National Advisory Board for Advisor Group.

“Having the firm singularly focused on our growth and our experience will allow us to partner more easily with them to realise and leverage all of the benefits Advisor Group has the potential to provide.”

The eight firms within the Advisor Group and taking on the new brand are:

American Portfolios;

FSC Securities;

Infinex Investments;

Royal Alliance Associates;

SagePoint Financial;

Securities America;

Triad Advisors, and

Woodbury Financial Services

Advisor Group brand benefits

The decision to simply the business structure and operate as one brand follows the firm’s organisational realignment earlier in the year. This moved arms into three channels that each serve a specific business model for financial advisers.

“Financial professionals across our Independent, RIA Solutions and Institutions channels have different needs, and our new structure will allow us to most effectively serve each of them, and to grow our affiliation models over time,” said Greg Cornick, president, advice and wealth management, Advisor Group.

“Our new structure will enable us to invest more into resources and technologies that provide financial professionals with a truly personalised and differentiated experience. This move reflects our commitment to provide solutions for our financial professionals that are tailored to who they are, and the way they do business.”