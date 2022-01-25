Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints new head of private banking

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the appointment of Amer Alameri as the new head of private banking.

Alameri’s appointment is in line with ADIB’s commitment to bolster its leadership team and develop its Emirati team.

Alameri brings over two decades of experience in the banking industry with a focus on wealth management and business development.

Before joining ADIB, he served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) as the Director of Financial Affairs.

Alameri also brings the experience of working with leading firms such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Bank, and Ajman Bank.

ADIB noted that during his career, Alameri worked to identify trendsetting ideas in tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments.

He was also responsible for screening potential deals by analysing market strategies, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities and recommending equity investments, the bank said.

ADIB Group CEO Nasser Al Awadhi said: “I believe that our customers look to us to provide a custom-tailored experience that not only yields financial benefits but is also in line with their values.

“To this end, ADIB’s private bank plays a strategic part in developing our wealth management services. I am greatly looking forward to seeing ADIB’s new Emirati talent build upon ADIB’s previous successes and improve our customers’ experience even further.”

With $36bn in assets, ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE. It caters to over one million customers and operates 70 branches.