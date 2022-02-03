Abrdn hires new financial planning head from Schroders

Abrdn has named Sarah Deaves as the head of financial planning at its personal wealth business.

In addition to leading the financial planning unit, Deaves will work alongside Paul Titterton to assess how digital can improve the firm’s financial planning proposition.

Titterton recently assumed responsibility as head of digital solutions at the firm.

In the new role, Deaves will report to Abrdn Personal Wealth CEO Caroline Connellan.

Commenting on the appointment, Connellan stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Sarah to Abrdn, Personal Wealth.

“As a customer champion with a great track record of leadership of client facing teams and innovation in client experience, she’s a great addition to our team.”

Deaves most recently served as the MD, Client Relationships and Wealth Advice at Schroders Personal Wealth.

Earlier, she had stints as the UK Wealth Director at Lloyds Banking Group and CEO of Coutts.

“At such a key time for Abrdn, I’m excited to be working with Caroline and the wider leadership team in Personal Wealth to help deliver for our clients and grow our business,” Deaves noted.

Last year was a busy one for Abrdn, with the firm making several acquisitions. The most recent of them is its takeover of interactive investor for £1.49bn.

It also acquired AI-based wealth management platform Exo Investing as well as investing insights platform Finimize in 202