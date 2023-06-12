Saul Benjamin has been appointed as the chief operating officer of Aaro Capital, a company that specialises in investing in digital assets and distributed ledger technologies.

Benjamin brings an extensive amount of expertise in alternative asset management and institutional customer relationships with his more than 20 years of financial industry experience.

He will be located in London and will report to CEO Peter Habermacher as he expands the team of 20.

As COO, Saul will be crucial in fostering efficient operations and assisting Aaro Capital’s expansion plans.

His depth of knowledge in product knowledge, business negotiations, and risk management will further strengthen the firm’s capabilities.

Benjamin oversaw the multibillion-dollar alternative asset management activities at Investcorp-Tages while serving as the global chief operating officer prior to joining Aaro Capital.

He formerly held executive positions with Tages Capital LLP, Tarchon Capital Management, and Pamplona Capital Management.

He graduated from the University of Manchester with a degree in Economics and Social Studies and is a Chartered Accountant and CAIA Charterholder.

“I am thrilled to welcome Saul Benjamin as our Chief Operating Officer,” stated Peter Habermacher, CEO and co-founder of Aaro Capital, in response to the hiring.

‘’His deep understanding of the alternative asset management industry, combined with his leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and serving our institutional clients as Aaro Capital continues to open up the exciting new assets class of crypto assets and DLT to institutional and other professional investors in the rapidly evolving market that is becoming increasingly active.”

In 2018, Aaro Capital was founded as one of the first investment professionals with a focus on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and crypto assets.

For experienced investors, Aaro offers up the unique and quickly developing growth story of digital assets and distributed ledger technologies.