We are pleased to announce finalists for the Private Banking Switzerland & Wealth Management Awards 2023. You can view the various categories below.

Join us in celebrating great achievement in the sector. We wish you luck and look forward to seeing you on the 14th December at the Zurich Marriott Hotel for an insightful daytime conference and glamorous black-tie awards ceremony.

Full list of Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards Nominees:

EXCELLENCE IN CLIENT EXPERIENCE (BANK) KENDRIS BBVA Bergos AG

EXCELLENCE IN CLIENT EXPERIENCE (VENDOR) INVESTGLASS Smartprofit Finder AG Finfox (by ECOFIN Software and Technology AG) bondIT

OUTSTANDING UHNW OFFERING IN SWITZERLAND KENDRIS Bergos AG CA Indosuez Wealth Management Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland

OUTSTANDING FAMILY OFFICE PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland REYL Intesa Sanpaolo Pictet & Cie

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR) Divizend Suisse GmbH UBS Partner Accomplish Velexa Ltd

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR) UBS Partner Kidbrooke Accomplish Velexa Synpluse8

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN SWITZERLAND (BANK) BBVA Bergos AG CBH Bank | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

OUTSTANDING FRONT-END DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR) INVESTGLASS Finfox (by ECOFIN Software and Technology AG) Divizend Suisse GmbH UBS Partner Backbase BV Europe Etops Group AG Unblu Inc Velexa Ltd Wealth Dynamix

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT CA Indosuez Wealth Management Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland Pictet & Cie REYL Intesa Sanpaolo UBS

OUTSTANDING BOUTIQUE PRIVATE BANK IN SWITZERLAND REYL Intesa Sanpaolo Bergos AG CBH Bank | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND – INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS Deutsche Bank (Suisse) SA LOMBARD ODIER CA Indosuez Wealth Management Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND- DOMESTIC PLAYERS LOMBARD ODIER Bank Vontobel



For more information, click here.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up