We are pleased to announce finalists for the Private Banking Switzerland & Wealth Management Awards 2023. You can view the various categories below.
Join us in celebrating great achievement in the sector. We wish you luck and look forward to seeing you on the 14th December at the Zurich Marriott Hotel for an insightful daytime conference and glamorous black-tie awards ceremony.
Full list of Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards Nominees:
- EXCELLENCE IN CLIENT EXPERIENCE (BANK)
- KENDRIS
- BBVA
- Bergos AG
- EXCELLENCE IN CLIENT EXPERIENCE (VENDOR)
- INVESTGLASS
- Smartprofit Finder AG
- Finfox (by ECOFIN Software and Technology AG)
- bondIT
- OUTSTANDING UHNW OFFERING IN SWITZERLAND
- KENDRIS
- Bergos AG
- CA Indosuez Wealth Management
- Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
- OUTSTANDING FAMILY OFFICE PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND
- Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
- REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
- Pictet & Cie
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR)
- Divizend Suisse GmbH
- UBS Partner
- Accomplish
- Velexa Ltd
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR)
- UBS Partner
- Kidbrooke
- Accomplish
- Velexa
- Synpluse8
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN SWITZERLAND (BANK)
- BBVA
- Bergos AG
- CBH Bank | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique
- OUTSTANDING FRONT-END DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR)
- INVESTGLASS
- Finfox (by ECOFIN Software and Technology AG)
- Divizend Suisse GmbH
- UBS Partner
- Backbase BV Europe
- Etops Group AG
- Unblu Inc
- Velexa Ltd
- Wealth Dynamix
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT
- CA Indosuez Wealth Management
- Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
- Pictet & Cie
- REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
- UBS
- OUTSTANDING BOUTIQUE PRIVATE BANK IN SWITZERLAND
- REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
- Bergos AG
- CBH Bank | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND – INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS
- Deutsche Bank (Suisse) SA
- LOMBARD ODIER
- CA Indosuez Wealth Management
- Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND- DOMESTIC PLAYERS
- LOMBARD ODIER
- Bank Vontobel
For more information, click here.
