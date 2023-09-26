Heberling has joined as co-head of Europe and will collaborate closely with partner co-head Alex Stirling to oversee the European operations of 65 Equity Partners.

Located in London, he comes after an accomplished track record in private equity investing reaching over two decades, most recently as a partner with BC Partners.

Heberling formerly served as the private equity head of healthcare at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and a member of its executive committee, as well as a partner at Cinven.

He has a breadth of expertise developing and efficiently investing in Europe, in healthcare and across other industries.

Brujis joined the company as the head of East Coast and is headquartered in New York.

In order to increase the company’s presence and activities in the US, he will work with Alexander Fraser, the US division’s head, who is based in San Francisco.

Furthermore, he will also be involved in the overall management of 65 Equity Partners’ US operations.

Brujis was formerly a partner and member of the management committee at Palladium Equity Partners, where he supervised investments in the services and consumer industries.

He has nearly 20 years of experience investing in and collaborating with family and founder-owned businesses.

Chong Lee Tan, 65 Equity Partners CEO, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Pascal and Leon to 65 Equity Partners. Both have significant and relevant experience alongside an impressive track record. I am confident we will benefit from their network and investment expertise. Their joining comes at a pivotal moment for 65 Equity Partners where we see a number of exciting opportunities across Europe and in the US for family-led businesses seeking minority investments with a long term, supportive partner.”

65 Equity Partners focuses on offering flexible finance solutions to business owners and management teams, with a preference for minority shareholdings.

The firm has set aside around $1.5bn of its $3.3bn in funds under management for investments in Europe and the US.