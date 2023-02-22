3iQ and BlockZero Advisors will provide OCIO clients with an integrated offering. Credit: 3iQ Corp.

Canada-based 3iQ Digital Asset Management has entered into a strategic collaboration with BlockZero Advisors, a management consulting firm that specialises in blockchain and digital assets.

Under the alliance, BlockZero’s knowledge in strategic digital asset education and institutional advisory services will be included to 3iQ’s new Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIO) programme.

This inclusion will improve the OCIO programme, which was launched last month and is capable of helping institutional investors to address the challenges of modern digital asset class.

Both the firms will provide OCIO clients with an integrated offering, through the new partnership.

OCIO’s Strategic Advisory Services component has been developed to offer tailor-made executive, board and staff coaching programmes as well as strategy advisory, dedicated support and market intelligence solutions.

3iQ managing director Louis LaValle said: “To truly drive change in the world of digital assets, it is crucial to equip decision makers with the knowledge and resources they need.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with BlockZero Advisors, a leader in blockchain strategic advisory.

“Our partnership delivers a complete solution for institutions looking to manage their digital assets, providing business leaders and key stakeholders with the insight they need to make informed decisions about this dynamic new asset class.”

Established in 2012, 3iQ primarily offers digital asset investment services and tools.

BlockZero Advisors managing partner Laurent Féral-Pierssens said: “his exciting partnership between BlockZero and 3iQ is another step we take in supporting a future where digital assets are widely understood and accessible to all.

“The digital asset and crypto industry is different enough from traditional markets that becoming crypto capable has proven to be a challenge for most.”