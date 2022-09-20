Wealth manager 360 Financial merges with Fleming Investment Group

New 360 Financial team members with Mike Rogers and Brian Bohnsack after the merger. Credit: 360 Financial/PRNewswire.

US-based boutique wealth management company 360 Financial has merged its operations with financial planning provider Fleming Investment Group.

The merged entity will function under the brand name of 360 Financial. It will cater to more than 1,000 customers and manage around $529m in client assets, stated 360 Financial.

As part of the merger, 360 Financial founder and president Mike Rogers will remain in the same position.

Fleming Investment Group’s ex-president Brian Bohnsack will serve as senior VP at 360 Financial. Bohnsack will also work as managing principal of the company’s Elk River office in Minnesota.

The new firm will be based in Wayzata, Minnesota and will serve its customers from two locations in the state.

Rogers said: “This opportunity is great for our firm to expand into the Northwest metro area, collaborate with an outstanding advisory team, and provide additional resources to our respective clients.

“Brian has built a tremendous client-focused planning practice and together we believe we will create a win-win environment for our firm and, more importantly, our clients.”

Currently, 360 Financial offers financial and investment advice as well as planning and management, retirement and other services.

The financial advisory team of the company is said to have over 200 years of experience.

Bohnsack said: “We chose 360 Financial for many key reasons.

“Most important, 360 Financial’s core values closely parallel our firm.

“This new partnership also brings a local team of specialists that can assist us in many areas like investment management, advanced financial planning, and client service support.”