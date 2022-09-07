The overall household financial investments in Bangladesh grew 10.3% in 2020, compared with 2019, according to GlobalData’s Global Retail Investment Analytics database.

According to GlobalData, the value of equity declined by 28.9%, while mutual funds grew by 28.8%.

The savings and investment portfolio in Bangladesh is led by deposits with 65.1% share in 2020, with little change in forecast over the next five years.

Financial assets are expected to grow over the forecast period. Much of the change in the value of household savings is anticipated to be driven by variable assets such as equities and mutual funds.

During the forecast period (2021-2025), the value of retail equities is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% to reach $9.9bn (BDT851bn) in 2025.

The value of mutual funds is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% to reach $0.3bn (BDT25.9bn), in 2025.

Methodology

This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s Global Retail Investments Analytics database, which tracks the retail investments market at a regional and country level for 74 countries and six regions. Data covering retail investments is gathered from a wide range of sources including the central banks, stock exchanges, investment associations, and national statistics offices of each of the 74 countries. It is then standardized to ensure like-for-like comparison.

Forecast data is updated on a rolling basis throughout the year in alignment with the publication of actual data by central banks and regulatory bodies across markets.The previous year’s data will be updated by the end of first half of the current year as per annual cycle. For example: 2021 data will be updated by end of June 2022.