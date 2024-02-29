2023 showed the private banking sector that even the big boys needs to watch out, as the UBS–Credit Suisse merger showed. Does that mean 2024 will see a turn towards wealthtech for success and stability?

Adam Hallquist, growth equity investor at FTV Capital, believes that this year could be the one for wealthtech. Speaking to PBI, he explains the potential of wealth in 2024 and how the sky is the limit.

Adam Hallquist, FTV Capital

Patrick Brusnahan: Every year, PBI is bombarded with emails about wealthtech and how next year is their year. Is 2024 actually going to be the year for wealthtech?

Adam Hallquist: On some aspects, I agree because wealthtech has a lot of solutions that are single-point solutions. There’s not a lot of platforms that can provide a more comprehensive set of solutions to companies.

I think changes can be tougher to implement due to regulatory restrictions or due to users that are less willing to adapt or change their technology on a regular basis because it can be so disruptive.

There are some exciting things happening, but it is more of an evolution than a revolution in wealthtech at the moment.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

You say there are quite a few firms that do one thing well, does that mean there is consolidation ahead?

I definitely think that there’s a big opportunity to do that. Coming at it the right way and doing it at the right time is key.

For some of these businesses, it is important to look at how many advisers are there in the US and which ones can you sell to? Where do you start? Where is a good size and stage for you to look at a partner to extend out what you’re doing.

For some companies, that is in the single digit millions in revenue. That should work for an acquirer, and it’s very rare for companies to hit 30-40 million in revenue. When they do, that is a signifier that they are more the central platform.

Those businesses end up being good acquirers of the smaller businesses, because they have the relationship as the central business tools for advisers.

What’s the biggest trend we should be looking out for in 2024?

People are going to focus a lot this year on really dialling in how they think about the unit economics, quality of revenue and the ultimate scalability of something. I know that is not one thing, but it is all connected.

Some ideas that have been really hot in the past, take robo-advising, we were all going to move to passive funds automatically allocated by robo-advisers. What did come about in that industry was once people got above $100,000 they wanted to talk to someone. That started more of an approach of “let’s look at how we can help the advisor allocate these accounts”.

Those robo companies got huge valuations because there was an assumption of, here’s the amount of assets that have been invested ever and let’s go after that whole group. In reality, if you looked at the economics and the exact target customer base, the asset base was quite a bit smaller than that, and I think there’s a lot of that logic to be applied.

In the US, there’s roughly 300,000 financial advisers. In the UK, it’s closer to 65 or 70,000, but my knowledge may be dated. When you go out and sell those solutions to advisers, these advisers are also different types of advisers in different places. And their needs are different. You have to be very thoughtful about what pockets of advisers will buy your solution.

There is just more scrutiny on investment costs, because burning capital is just a lot more expensive now than it was a couple years ago.