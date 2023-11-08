With this comes more needs and demands from clients, as well as more specific needs. Where can financial institutions find the right products for them? Ameetee might be the answer.
Ameetee is an Israel-based start-up that is a white label, plug and play investment marketplace for financial institutions aiming to provide their clients with seamless, risk-adjusted access to private market investments.
What it can offer includes access to primary and secondary markets, white-label digital storefronts, and a far-reaching network within the venture capital space.
What is Ameetee?
Speaking to PBI, Mila Khrapchenko, co-CEO and co-founder of Ameetee explains the concept.
She says: “Very often, when people start making some money and having some savings, they would think about how to preserve this money or how to grow their capital. And very often they will start investing by themselves. Savings accounts are not a good place as inflation is often higher that the deposit rate.
“This kind of investment business is highly valuable for clients. When you hear the term “wealth manager”, some will imagine a private banker standing with you to talk about life and recommend certain investments, but in wealth management, there are many solutions available.”
So how does Ameetee get involved?
She continues: “Ameetee is a platform, not for individuals but for financial institutions. We deliver products for the brokers, the bankers, the wealth managers, whoever works with these clients.
“It’s very easy to access public market or to buy one share of Google, but it’s very difficult to invest in companies that are still private, such as OpenAI. Very few people know that it is, in fact, possible to invest in a private company.
“We create the marketplace where financial institutions can go and effectively buy ready to sell products for their clients.”
Setting itself apart
But why reach out to Ameetee? There is a growing number of marketplaces in the financial sector, all of them promising bargains and personalisation. What separates this firm?
Khrapchenko states: “All three co-founders have a lot of investment banking, family offices, private markets and venture capital investments experience. So we have very, very diverse backgrounds. We have, each of us, spent in the industry between 15 and 20 years in total, doing very different stuff. As a result, I would say we are very good at pretty much understanding all perspectives.”
She concludes: “If the end client, who in theory should be the most important person after all, isn’t happy, then the wealth manager hasn’t done their job well. However, people frequently don’t know what they want. They rely on very fragmented information sources. They often want something new or exciting or some have more aggressive goals.”