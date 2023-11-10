Share

The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Internet of Things in banking: automated banking machines. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 165,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the banking industry, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Automated banking machines is a key innovation area in Internet of Things

Automated banking machines, commonly referred to as ATMs, are self-service financial transaction terminals that allow users to perform a variety of banking transactions without the need for human assistance. These machines are equipped with computer hardware and software that enable users to access their bank accounts, withdraw cash, deposit funds, transfer money, check account balances, and perform other financial transactions electronically. ATMs provide convenient and secure banking services, allowing users to perform transactions outside of traditional banking hours and locations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 150+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of automated banking machines.

Key players in automated banking machines – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.  

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’. 

Patent volumes related to automated banking machines

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021)
Diebold Nixdorf 882
Bank of America 312
Capital One Financial 297
NCR 217
Glory 172
U.S. Bancorp 161
Mastercard 150
Hitachi 75
JPMorgan Chase 68
PayPal 67
Wells Fargo 63
Guangzhou Radio Group 54
Oki Electric Industry 47
The Toronto-Dominion Bank 44
Visa 41
Crane NXT 38
Crane 38
The Western Union 35
International Business Machines 35
Hyosung TNS 26
Sony Group 26
Citigroup 25
NEC 25
Atec 23
American Express 22
Furukawa 21
Novomatic 21
LG 20
Hyosung 19
Fiserv 18
AT&T 18
Outerwall 17
Honeywell International 17
Everi 17
Tecnologia Bancaria 16
BBVA 16
Gelliner 15
Japan Cash Machine 14
Cubic 13
Phoenix Interactive Design 13
Tata Sons 12
Harex Infotech 11
Fidelity National Information Services 11
Korala Associates 10
USAA 10
Sharp 9
Princeton Identity 9
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 9
Beijing Electronics 9
SOCASH 9

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in automated banking machines, Diebold Nixdorf is one of the leading patent filers. Diebold Nixdorf is an end-to-end hardware, software and services provider for the banking industry. DN SeriesTM is a family of industry-leading ATM solutions provided by the company. Lobby, Through-the-Wall (TTW), Outdoor Walk Up, Outdoor Drive Up, and Island Multi-Function are some of the most advanced and compact ATM solutions offered by the company.

Bank of America, Capital One Financial, and NCR are some of the other key patent filers in automated banking machines.

In terms of application diversity, Princeton Identity held the top position, while Cubic and Beijing Electronics stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, AT&T leads the pack, followed by BBVA and Gelliner.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things (IoT) in Banking.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.

