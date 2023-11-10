The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cybersecurity in banking: transaction privacy masking. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

30+ innovations will shape the banking industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the banking industry using innovation intensity models built on over 165,000 patents, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, distributed ledger transactions, is a disruptive technology that is in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Voice-based authentication, geofenced transactions, and embedded secure elements are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the banking industry

Transaction privacy masking is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Transaction privacy masking refers to the techniques and technologies used to protect the privacy of individuals and their financial transactions. With the increasing popularity of digital currencies and payment systems, it has become more important to ensure the confidentiality and security of these transactions to prevent fraudulent activities and unauthorized access.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 110+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of transaction privacy masking.

Key players in transaction privacy masking – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to transaction privacy masking

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in transaction privacy masking, global blockchain technology company nChain is one of the leading patent filers. To provide increased security and privacy in blockchain-implemented transactions, nChain’s data integrity platform uses a hybrid model, combining on-chain and off-chain storage, for the secured masking of data before adding it to the blockchain. The company was recently granted a patent for a method and system of securely and privately generating a threshold vault address where digital assets can be stored without revealing the key shares.

Blockchain-implemented method for control and distribution of digital content to provide increased security and privacy in blockchain-implemented cryptocurrency transactions.

Alibaba Group, Mastercard, and Advanced New Technologies are some of the other prominent patent filers in transaction privacy masking.

In terms of application diversity, Ballet Global held the top position, while Fidelio Acquisition and CME Group stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Fidelio Acquisition leads the pack, followed by LG and Inveniam Capital Partners.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity in Banking.

