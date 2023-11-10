Share

The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in banking: credit risk AI. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 165,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the banking industry, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Credit risk AI is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

AI-based credit risk assessment utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to determine a borrower’s creditworthiness. The system analyses the borrower’s credit history, banking transactions, and other financial data to generate a credit risk score and evaluate the potential risk associated with the borrower.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 780+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of credit risk AI.

Key players in credit risk AI – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.  

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’. 

Patent volumes related to credit risk AI

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
USAA 353 Unlock Company Profile
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 262 Unlock Company Profile
Alibaba Group 261 Unlock Company Profile
Visa 252 Unlock Company Profile
China Investment 247 Unlock Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) 223 Unlock Company Profile
Ant Group 210 Unlock Company Profile
Mastercard 205 Unlock Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank 164 Unlock Company Profile
Memjet Technology 158 Unlock Company Profile
Bank of America 137 Unlock Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group 129 Unlock Company Profile
CME Group 109 Unlock Company Profile
PayPal 107 Unlock Company Profile
Advanced New Technologies 101 Unlock Company Profile
The Allstate 101 Unlock Company Profile
Rpx 98 Unlock Company Profile
Discovery 93 Unlock Company Profile
INRIX 88 Unlock Company Profile
Capital One Financial 84 Unlock Company Profile
Swiss Re 83 Unlock Company Profile
American Express 81 Unlock Company Profile
Swiss Re Asia Pacific 75 Unlock Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase 69 Unlock Company Profile
Taikang Insurance Group 59 Unlock Company Profile
International Business Machines 56 Unlock Company Profile
Experian 44 Unlock Company Profile
Moody's 43 Unlock Company Profile
Accenture 41 Unlock Company Profile
Wells Fargo 38 Unlock Company Profile
Sony Group 38 Unlock Company Profile
Upaid Systems 37 Unlock Company Profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 35 Unlock Company Profile
eBay 35 Unlock Company Profile
Cambridge Mobile Telematics 35 Unlock Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group 29 Unlock Company Profile
Toshiba 28 Unlock Company Profile
Dominion Harbor Enterprises 28 Unlock Company Profile
10353744 Canada 28 Unlock Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group 27 Unlock Company Profile
Aon 27 Unlock Company Profile
Virtu Financial 26 Unlock Company Profile
Coupang 26 Unlock Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions 25 Unlock Company Profile
CoreLogic 25 Unlock Company Profile
Global Payments 24 Unlock Company Profile
SAP SE 24 Unlock Company Profile
Tencent 23 Unlock Company Profile
Samsung Life Insurance 23 Unlock Company Profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in credit risk AI, United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is one of the leading patent filers. USAA is leveraging AI-driven text recognition and analysis tools to collect and analyze massive volumes of data to gain a better understanding of a customer’s financial profile, perform credit risk analysis with a higher accuracy than traditional statistical methods, and develop and manage the credit risk and collection strategies more effectively.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Alibaba Group, and Visa are some of the other prominent patent filers in this space..

In terms of application diversity, INRIX held the top position, while Cambridge Mobile Telematics and Memjet Technology stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Memjet Technology leads the pack, followed by INRIX and Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.

