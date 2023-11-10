The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in banking: credit risk AI. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 165,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the banking industry, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Credit risk AI is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

AI-based credit risk assessment utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to determine a borrower’s creditworthiness. The system analyses the borrower’s credit history, banking transactions, and other financial data to generate a credit risk score and evaluate the potential risk associated with the borrower.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 780+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of credit risk AI.

Key players in credit risk AI – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to credit risk AI

Among the companies innovating in credit risk AI, United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is one of the leading patent filers. USAA is leveraging AI-driven text recognition and analysis tools to collect and analyze massive volumes of data to gain a better understanding of a customer’s financial profile, perform credit risk analysis with a higher accuracy than traditional statistical methods, and develop and manage the credit risk and collection strategies more effectively.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Alibaba Group, and Visa are some of the other prominent patent filers in this space..

In terms of application diversity, INRIX held the top position, while Cambridge Mobile Telematics and Memjet Technology stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Memjet Technology leads the pack, followed by INRIX and Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

