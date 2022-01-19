Kingswood appoints head of wealth planning

Wealth and investment management group Kingswood Holdings has hired Hayley Burton as its managing director, head of wealth planning, Midlands and South.

Burton will be responsible for leading the firm’s financial adviser teams in the Midlands and South of the UK. She will work alongside Jeff Grantham, managing director, head of wealth planning, North, and the also the founder of Sterling Trust.

David Lawrence, UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “As our business continues to grow rapidly, investing in leaders that can actively support our ambition of becoming a leading financial advisory and investment management business is a key focus. I am delighted to welcome Hayley to Kingswood. Her extensive knowledge in wealth management and the broader financial services industry will be a huge asset to the firm and a great addition to our existing, highly capable, diverse and progressive leadership team.”

Burton joins Kingswood from Santander Wealth, where she was area manager, financial planning.

Kingswood has been busy in terms of M&A. It announced its acquisition of Metnor Holdings in November 2021.

Metnor is based in Harrogate and is the holding company for IBOSS Asset management and Novus Financial Services.

IBOSS is a provider of managed portfolio services and other investment solutions.

In addition, it acquired the business assets of Kent-based financial planning business Smythe and Walter, subject to completion.