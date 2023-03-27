Thailand-based wealth management firm Kiatnakin Phatra Securities has chosen Temenos to boost its service platform.

The arm of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group will implement Temenos Wealth to bring a consolidated advisory front-office across all investment products.

Temenos Wealth will enable Kiatnakin Phatra to digitise more operational elements as well as broaden the range of products and increase front office sales efficiency. This should aid in enhancing client interactions and attract a new generation of investors.

In addition, the firm has asked Temenos partner Syncordis to lead the transformation project. This includes building a Temenos Wealth Centre of Excellence, which will offer bespoke training services for internal teams and Temenos customers in Thailand.

Narit Kosalathip, Managing Director, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, commented: “This platform advancement underpins Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group’s growth strategy and ambition to be the leading provider of wealth management services in Thailand. After extensive assessment, we selected Temenos both for its superior digital and front-office capabilities and the trust in the team. We are excited to embark on this journey with Temenos and Syncordis that will drive operational efficiencies and provide our customers with the most leading-edge services.”

Craig Bennett, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Temenos, said: “Temenos is delighted to have been selected by Kiatnakin Phatra Securities as the wealth management platform to power their future growth. Thailand has seen tremendous growth and developments within the wealth management sector in recent years and we proud to be working with a financial institution at the forefront of the industry. Temenos, Syncordis and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities worked very closely to steer this initiative that will help the company continue to differentiate and grow in a highly competitive market.”

Temenos recently stated that in industry is in the “midst of the greatest generational transfer of wealth in history”.