IG Wealth Management to use Broadridge’s R.Broker solution. Credit: Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Broadridge Financial Solutions has extended its multi-year digital wealth platform alliance with IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial family of companies.

The deal allows IG Wealth Management to use Broadridge’s R.Broker solution to augment advisor team productivity and improve client experience.

R.Broker solution offers digital, front-to-back full-service capabilities for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) advisors on a single unified platform.

Part of the Broadridge Wealth Platform, the platform augments productivity of financial advisors by improving client experience and digitising enterprise-wide operations.

Broadridge general manager, Global Technology and Operations Canada, Karin Yorfido said: “Building on a successful five-year partnership, Broadridge is thrilled to expand our relationship with a company that shares our commitment to digital transformation.

“The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel. IG is well positioned to continue to grow its business with the continuous wealth innovation provided through the Broadridge solution.”

IG Wealth Management will deploy Broadridge’s capabilities such as core record keeping, regulatory capabilities for STP processing across currencies, dealers, regulations and jurisdictions. IGM Financial COO Mike Dibden said: “This extended partnership furthers IG’s ongoing digital transformation as we advance our technology infrastructure to best serve the financial needs of Canadians and engage with industry-leading organizations to provide best-in-class technology solutions for our clients.