British wealth manager Quilter names new CEO

Quilter has appointed Steven Levin as its new CEO. Credit: DiggityMarketing from Pixabay.

British wealth management firm Quilter has appointed Steven Levin as its new CEO and one of its directors.

Levin will succeed Paul Feeney, who will step down from his position on 31 October 2022.

The company noted that the appointment has been carried out as per the board’s long-term succession strategy.

The appointment of Levin will take effect from 1 November 2022 after receiving regulatory approval.

Quilter chair Ruth Markland said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Paul for leading the business for the last decade and for transforming Quilter into the modern wealth manager it is today.

“He leaves with our very best wishes for his future endeavours. I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Steven Levin as Chief Executive Officer and that there is an appropriate transition period to ensure an orderly handover.”

Levin, who joined Quilter in 1998, has been leading the company’s Affluent segment since its inception. He has also handled Quilter’s Platform Transformation Programme.

In addition, Levin became a member of Quilter’s executive committee in 2011.

Feeney said: “After ten great years, it’s time to pass the baton. It has been my greatest privilege to have served as Quilter’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved, transforming the business from a predominantly closed life book business into the modern, publicly listed wealth manager it is today, with around £1bn returned to shareholders since Listing.”

Last week, Quilter rolled out an effort to help advisers offer a comprehensive service to whole families.